Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

