Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other.

