Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $208.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

