Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

