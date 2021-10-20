Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 965 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $456,732,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,783 shares of company stock worth $27,601,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

