TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.31. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 2,108,072 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$714.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.22.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.