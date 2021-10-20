Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.15 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $71.50 or 0.00107209 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $78.64 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,514.99 or 0.99733914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.99 or 0.06024649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

