TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $458.90

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.90 ($6.00) and traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.19). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 471 ($6.15), with a volume of 392,975 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 485.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 458.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

