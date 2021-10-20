Tracy L. Porter Sells 20,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 833,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,421. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 191.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 91,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

