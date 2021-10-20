Tracy L. Porter Sells 20,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CMC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 833,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,421. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 191.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 91,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
