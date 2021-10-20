TradeStars (TSX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $190,798.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $190,798.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00067451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00102964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,623.29 or 1.00008900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.45 or 0.06406077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00022309 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

