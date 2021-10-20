Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98,252.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $98,252.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00193198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00094315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

