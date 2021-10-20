Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $2.84 on Major Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $85.57 million and $7.49 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00004364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,071.91 or 1.00068911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.90 or 0.00713395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001562 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,155,633 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

