Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.