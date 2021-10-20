TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.41

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

