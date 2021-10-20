TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.14

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.14 and traded as low as C$19.12. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$19.29, with a volume of 401,255 shares changing hands.

RNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7732766 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

