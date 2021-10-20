Travala.com (AVA) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Travala.com has a market cap of $163.60 million and $16.25 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00004741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.42 or 0.99891554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.10 or 0.06111374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

