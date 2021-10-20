Treat DAO Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00067158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00101287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.11 or 0.99837446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.69 or 0.06115331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

