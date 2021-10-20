Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 698 ($9.12) and last traded at GBX 698 ($9.12). Approximately 100,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 532,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($9.25).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 735.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 736.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

