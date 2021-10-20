Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.51

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.51 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.65). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 32,153 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.65.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

