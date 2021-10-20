Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Trinity Industries comprises approximately 3.0% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Trinity Industries worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

TRN stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 6,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,820. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

