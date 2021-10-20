Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

