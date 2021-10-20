TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Down 3.8%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.89. Approximately 57,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,986,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

