Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,912.39 or 1.00153456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.00 or 0.00698962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001543 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

