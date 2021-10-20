Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce $891.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $899.56 million and the lowest is $884.21 million. Tronox reported sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Tronox has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

