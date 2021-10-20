TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $182,841.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00193955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

