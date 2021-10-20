TrueFlip Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,474.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00040718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00194240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00094009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TFL is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

