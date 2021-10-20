Truegame 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,863.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $140,678.41 and $2,863.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

