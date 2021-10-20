TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.31. 1,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.