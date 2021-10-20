TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 2,943 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.