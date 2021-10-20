Truist Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $36.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 902,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,703,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

