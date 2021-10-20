Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $4,438,449.78 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFC stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 4,235,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

