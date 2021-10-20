Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $4,438,449.78 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TFC stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 4,235,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
