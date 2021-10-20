Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Equities researchers at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 379.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYCN. Truist initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CYCN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,314. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

