TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $114.53 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00193725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00093903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

