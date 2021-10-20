TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.50

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.50 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 258.50 ($3.38). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44), with a volume of 1,473,566 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.87).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £460.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.