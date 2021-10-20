TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $270,504.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,362,099,233 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

