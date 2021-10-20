Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.65.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,157. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

