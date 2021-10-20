Twilio (TWLO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.170-$-0.140 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWLO stock opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.91. Twilio has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

