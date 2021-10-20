Ubex (UBEX) One Day Volume Tops $936,691.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 131.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Ubex has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $936,691.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00023335 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.48 or 0.00279319 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.