Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given New €72.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 140,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,342. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

