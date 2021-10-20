UBS Group Boosts KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €65.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

