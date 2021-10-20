UBS Group Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $352.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $323.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.50 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.18.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $217.67 and a 1-year high of $362.34. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

