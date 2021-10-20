UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPRUY. HSBC lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,709. Kering has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

