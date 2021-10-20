UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY remained flat at $$111.10 on Wednesday. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

