Uday Kompella Sells 1,731 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $15,613.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 17,885,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,757,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

