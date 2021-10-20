UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.