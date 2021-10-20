Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $200,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.27.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

