Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.20. 22,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

