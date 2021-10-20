Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.