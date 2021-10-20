Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

ULE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,740.63 ($35.81).

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 3,247.35 ($42.43) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,595.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68).

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

