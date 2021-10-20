Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $189.74 million and $2.53 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,836.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.27 or 0.00960700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00264144 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000906 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00034784 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

